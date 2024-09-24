SUV Driver Kills Bicyclist On Memorial Drive in Cambridge

The driver of a Mercedes SUV struck and killed a person who was riding a bicycle on Memorial Drive in Cambridge near the Boston University DeWolfe Boathouse during the Monday evening rush hour.

Police from the Cambridge Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash at 5:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim was biking west towards the B.U. Bridge on the Paul Dudley White pathway when the perpetrator drove off the roadway and struck the victim head-on.

"He was on an e-bike, so going a bit faster than me, but at a reasonable speed," Daniel Alexandrescu, a Boston resident who witnessed the crash during his bike commute home from work in Kendall Square.

"He was about a hundred feet ahead of me," recounted Alexandrescu. "Then I saw the Mercedes SUV coming up over the hill... It seemed like (the driver) swerved onto the sidewalk, he hit the biker head-on. The biker was on the sidewalk, not on the road, when he got hit, and went flying over the hood of the car."

Photos from the scene taken by WCVB on Monday evening show a black Mercedes SUV with considerable damage to its front end and a smashed windshield parked in front of the B.U. boathouse.

Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Gregory Jones told StreetsblogMASS on Tuesday that "the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where they were treated for life threatening injuries... and sadly succumbed to their injuries."

Jones did not specify whether the driver is facing any charges, but added that the homicide remains under investigation.

State park agency had been warned about location's safety hazards

The location of Monday's killing is a notorious safety hazard for bicycle and foot traffic, which is heavy along the riverfront pathways of the Paul Dudley White Trail.

At the site of Monday's crash, an on-ramp from the Boston University Bridge merges with the four-lane Memorial Drive, while the busy Paul Dudley White pathways merge into a narrow, poorly-maintained sidewalk for an 800-foot gap between the boathouse and the bridge.

The agency in charge of this roadway and the adjacent riverfront paths is the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the state's parks agency.

Last year, a group of safety advocates gathered to alert the DCR to these hazards, and recommended a suite of safety improvements to the area – including widening the path between the bridge and the boathouse.

In a 2023 letter to the DCR, state Sen. William Brownsberger suggested that "this dangerous situation can be mitigated by raising the bike facilities along Goose Park to the pedestrian path height… (to) permit space for two-way bike traffic."

StreetsblogMASS reached out to the DCR to inquire whether the agency would take any steps to improve safety at this location after Monday's killing.

We will update this story if and when the agency responds.