While We Were Away: A Roundup of News From the Holiday Break

Happy new year! We took some time off for a long winter break, but news kept on happening. Some of these are stories we may cover in greater depth after we dig through a few hundred unread messages in our inbox, but for now, here's a quick briefing on the big stories from the past two weeks:

MBTA news

A 2021 rendering of a proposed new station entrance for the Assembly Orange Line stop next to Draw Seven Park in Somerville would allow for more direct access between the Orange Line and the proposed Mystic River bike and pedestrian bridge, which would link directly to the Northern Strand Trail in Everett. Courtesy of MassDOT.

The cities of Boston and Everett met their end-of-year deadline to sign "community impact agreements" for a proposed soccer stadium near the boundary between the two cities on the northern bank of the Mystic River. Under the terms of Everett's deal , the Kraft Group, developers of the proposed stadium, would pay $17.5 million towards the cost of a new station entrance at the Assembly Orange Line station in Somerville, to provide a more direct walking path between the Orange Line and the planned new bike and pedestrian crossing of the Mystic River. Boston's deal with the Kraft Group includes "at least $5 million in safety and access improvements to roadways, sidewalks, bike paths, intersections and transit facilities" around Sullivan Square, Alford Street, and Charlestown.

New bike and pedestrian infrastructure