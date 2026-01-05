Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

StreetsblogMASS

While We Were Away: A Roundup of News From the Holiday Break

11:28 AM EST on January 5, 2026

A historic steel truss bridge with a bike path, lined with wooden fencing.

The newly opened Linden Street Bridge segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail in Waltham, pictured on Dec. 25, 2025. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user RocketWidget.

Happy new year! We took some time off for a long winter break, but news kept on happening. Some of these are stories we may cover in greater depth after we dig through a few hundred unread messages in our inbox, but for now, here's a quick briefing on the big stories from the past two weeks:

MBTA news

  • The MBTA finished its installation of fare gates on the South Station platforms, such that regional rail riders (including Amtrak passengers) will need to tap or scan their tickets to exit and enter the platform boarding areas. A similar arrangement has been in effect at North Station since 2022, and the T plans to bring them to the Back Bay and Ruggles station platforms later this year.
  • Sometime in December, the MBTA received its 152nd and final new Orange Line train car from the CRRC assembly plant in Springfield, according to the MBTA fleet inventory at roster.transithistory.org. That's four years past the due date in the T's original contract with CRRC. The T is still waiting for CRRC to deliver 252 new Red Line cars, which had been due in 2023. Only around one-fifth of that order has been delivered so far.
A rendering of a new train station entrance next to a pair of train tracks. In the upper left is an existing station entrance and some buildings; in the lower right is the new entrance building, connected by a skybridge to the existing station on the other side of the tracks.
A 2021 rendering of a proposed new station entrance for the Assembly Orange Line stop next to Draw Seven Park in Somerville would allow for more direct access between the Orange Line and the proposed Mystic River bike and pedestrian bridge, which would link directly to the Northern Strand Trail in Everett. Courtesy of MassDOT.
  • The cities of Boston and Everett met their end-of-year deadline to sign "community impact agreements" for a proposed soccer stadium near the boundary between the two cities on the northern bank of the Mystic River. Under the terms of Everett's deal, the Kraft Group, developers of the proposed stadium, would pay $17.5 million towards the cost of a new station entrance at the Assembly Orange Line station in Somerville, to provide a more direct walking path between the Orange Line and the planned new bike and pedestrian crossing of the Mystic River. Boston's deal with the Kraft Group includes "at least $5 million in safety and access improvements to roadways, sidewalks, bike paths, intersections and transit facilities" around Sullivan Square, Alford Street, and Charlestown.

New bike and pedestrian infrastructure

I’m *extremely* appreciative of the major safety improvements that have been made to the BU bridge & nearby over the last year (it’s on my daily commute year round), but the flex posts at both ends were destroyed by vehicles within days, and it’s clear something more is needed for safety here👇

Ben Ewen-Campen (@benforward3.bsky.social) 2025-12-23T16:24:26.312Z

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Highways

Tonight: MassDOT Airs Options for Obsolete Memorial Drive Highway Interchange in Cambridge

January 6, 2026
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Get Ready for the World Cup

January 6, 2026

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

StreetsblogMASS

Our Most-Read Stories of 2025

December 29, 2025

New Trails to Look Forward To In 2026

Massachusetts opened over 40 miles' worth of new off-street trails in 2025, and more than a dozen new projects are expected to break ground in 2026.

December 23, 2025
Legislation

Should the Orange Line to Roslindale Be The T’s Next Rapid Transit Expansion?

New housing, crowded buses, and underutilized commuter rail tracks help make the case to expand the Orange Line beyond Forest Hills, advocates argue.

December 19, 2025
Regional Transit Authorities

More Buses to the Berkshires Coming In 2026

Link413, a partnership between three regional transit authorities, will introduce three longer-distance bus routes to connect North Adams, Pittsfield, Greenfield, and Northampton.

December 17, 2025
See all posts