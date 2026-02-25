MBTA Restores Most Service, But Some South Coast Transit Authorities Remain Shut Down Wednesday

The MBTA is restoring its regular weekday schedules for Wednesday, but several smaller transit agencies in the state's hard-hit south coast region remain shut down as cities struggle to dig themselves out from the storm.

The Southeastern Regional Transit Authority (SRTA) and Greater Attleboro and Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA) have both cancelled bus service for Wednesday, Feb. 25th.

Brockton Area Transit (BAT) has cancelled service until noon today. Starting at noon, BAT will begin running its fixed-route services on a reduced hourly schedule (see the timetable here).

The MBTA is also operating its Fall River/New Bedford regional rail line on a modified schedule with shuttle buses replacing some trains south of Taunton.

The MBTA is also warning riders to prepare for delays and difficulties accessing bus stops, many of which remain blocked by massive snowbanks.