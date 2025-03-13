DCR Starting Construction On Two MetroWest Mass. Central Rail Trail Projects This Spring

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is moving ahead with two projects this spring to formally complete two large segments of the Massachusetts Central Rail Trail.

The first project, which received an official "notice to proceed" in December, is a $2 million rehabilitation of the historic Linden Street Bridge in Waltham.

This bridge has been a gap in Waltham's new segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail, which otherwise opened in 2024.

The Linden Street Bridge on the Mass. Central Rail Trail, pictured in 1982. Public domain photograph by Jet Lowe, courtesy of the United States Library of Congress's Historic American Buildings Survey (HABS).

Currently, the Linden Street Bridge is closed to trail traffic, and trail users must descend via a wooden ramp from the elevated former railroad embankment to Linden Street, about 15 feet below.

And there is no accessible access ramp back up to the trail on the east side of Linden Street, which had prompted some intrepid trail users to make their own path up the steep embankment in order to access the 0.6-mile trail segment between Linden and Beaver Streets.

When the bridge restoration project is complete – and DCR officials told The Walham Times that that could happen this summer or fall – Waltham will have a continuous 3-mile segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail from Beaver Street in the city's east side to Main Street near Route 128 (see map above).

Trail users should be advised that during construction, the existing access ramp between the trail and Linden Street will also be fenced off as part of the construction site. Trail users should plan to access the path at Middlesex Circle instead.

As part of the same contract, DCR will also be making some sidewalk and railroad crossing upgrades at Beaver Street, where the trail currently ends.

Trail paving on Sudbury-Hudson begins soon

Additionally, DCR is also finalizing a separate construction contract to pave the new Sudbury-Hudson segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail, where Eversource completed a new underground power line last year.

The unpaved Mass. Central Rail Trail seen from Landham Road in Sudbury in October 2024, before trail paving. Photo by Wikimedia Commons user Rocketwidget, used with permission under a Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

The power line construction project literally laid most of the groundwork for the new trail segment, including several bridges, and trail users have already been using the corridor as an unpaved gravel path (see photo at left).

According to DCR bid documents, the agency plans to start work later this spring to pave a 10-foot-wide path on top of that gravel base, plus "installation of facilities for road crossings... fencing/railing installation, landscaping, hardscape, site amenities, pavement markings, signage, and final restoration of all areas within the work zone."

A DCR official told StreetsblogMASS that they expect work on this project to begin in April, with a goal to finish "as much as possible" by June.

The paving project will officially complete a 7.5-mile segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail that extends from an Eversource driveway 900 feet east of Landham Road in Sudbury to the Assabet River Rail Trail near Wilkins Street in Hudson.