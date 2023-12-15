This Weekend: Weigh In On A Protected Bike Lane Plan For Newton’s Washington Street

StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

The City of Newton is soliciting feedback for the design of new protected bike lanes and other traffic-calming safety improvements along a 0.75-mile stretch of Washington Street between West Newton and Newtonville.



Washington Street is currently a four-lane roadway that runs alongside the Worcester Line regional rail tracks and the Massachusetts Turnpike. Long stretches of Washington Street lack sidewalks along its southern curb, where there is a well-worn track in the dirt between the street and the railroad embankment.

A map of the proposed road diet and safety improvement project on Washington Street in Newton. Courtesy of the City of Newton.

During the pandemic, the city briefly implemented a single paint-only bike lane that replaced on-street parking on the southern (westbound) side of the street.

That configuration, which removed on-street parking to preserve four driving lanes, and thus did almost nothing to constrain reckless driving, proved to be unpopular.

When we reported on that bike lane's removal in October 2020, Newton City Councilor and former Bike Newton president Alicia Bowman told StreetsblogMASS "we could do something much better."

For the current project, the city aims to create "a more safe, attractive, friendly and welcoming environment for all who use this stretch of roadway, including improved pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure for increased safety," according to a project webpage.

The city's project team has drafted four alternatives, all of which would create physically-protected bike lanes and reduce the number of car lanes along the corridor, from 4 to 3 (one lane in each direction plus a center left-turning lane).

One concept would place one-way bike lanes on both sides of the roadway, between on-street parking lanes and the sidewalks, while concepts 2-4 would create a two-way protected bike path on one side of the street.

Renderings of the four concepts under consideration for an upcoming street safety improvement project on Washington Street in Newton. Courtesy of the City of Newton.

A public survey on four design concepts will be open for two more days, until December 17th.

The city plans to pick one of these concepts to begin more advanced design work in early 2024, and plans to begin construction in 2025. The project is being billed as a "pilot," and the city intends to use lower-cost materials like planters, paint, and pre-cast concrete curbs to create the new bike lanes and add traffic-calming measures at new crosswalks.

