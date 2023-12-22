MBTA Knocks Down 22 More Slow Zones, Including Lechmere Viaduct

StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

A nine-day shutdown of the Green Line's D branch between Kenmore Square and Riverside has let the MBTA repair enough track to remove 22 more speed restrictions from the rapid transit network.

“I’m proud of our workforce as we have addressed nearly six miles of track infrastructure along the D Branch, giving our riders a smoother, faster, and more reliable trip. Through close collaboration between contractors and our Maintenance of Way team, the MBTA continues to demonstrate a new way of doing business and safely improving our infrastructure," said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng in a press release issued Thursday.

The MBTA's official map of speed restrictions on December 14th and on December 21st, illustrating the removal of many slow zones on the Riverside branch of the Green Line and an additional speed restriction lifted on the Lechmere Viaduct.

According to the T, its workers were able to install nearly 2,800 railroad ties, plus 4,750 feet of rail during the 9-day closure. Crews also conducted associated maintenance work for the line's signals and stations.

Elsewhere in the system, the T was also able to eliminate two other notable hassles for riders in the past week.

Track repair crews working on the Lechmere Viaduct have finally been able to restore full-speed service between Lechmere and Science Park – a slow zone that persisted for almost two years, and in spite of a major reconstruction of the viaduct that re-opened with the first phase of the Green Line Extension in early 2022.

Additionally, private-sector developers have finally finished demolishing the Government Center parking garage in downtown Boston, allowing the T to re-open the Haymarket station.

The garage demolition has forced intermittent closures of Haymarket for over a year now, but according to an MBTA press release "there are no other disruptions to MBTA service anticipated" now that the garage is really and truly gone.