New Year, No Fares: Beacon Hill Bankrolls Dozens of Free Bus Routes Statewide

The state budget that lawmakers passed last summer is bankrolling a major expansion in popular fare-free bus routes across the entire Commonwealth this winter.

As we reported last summer, the new state budget gave the state's Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) – the transit operators that serve areas of the Commonwealth outside of the MBTA service area – a major increase in state funding.

RTAs this year are getting an additional $90 million in state funding from new revenue that the state is collecting from a newly-enacted income tax on high-income households. That additional funding nearly doubles the state's financial support to the RTAs this year compared to the 2023 budget.

Lawmakers in the State House stipulated that $15 million of that new funding "shall be expended on grants for fare free pilot programs to be administered by the regional transit authorities."

Those grants are now on their way to the RTAs, and they're financing new fare-free programs across the Commonwealth. Many of the programs took effect with the start of the new year:

As we reported last April, the WRTA's governing board had already committed the agency to fare-free operations through June 2024, but the state's support puts the agency's budget on more solid financial footing.

In addition to the programs listed above, several other RTAs received grants to roll out fare-free service later in the year.

Nantucket's RTA plans to suspend fare collection for six months starting in April, and the Berkshire RTA, which suspended fare collection during December, plans to try it again in June and July, according to MassDOT.