MassDOT Plans to Bridge A Major Barrier In Border-to-Boston Trail Network

In between those two disconnected segments of the Independence Greenway, a third major regional trail – the Danvers Rail Trail – has an inauspicious trailhead that's wedged in between a gas station and the Interstate 95 embankment, across the street from a busy highway ramp to Route 1.
Project will thread over and under two major highways
MassDOT is proposing to connect these trails with a project that will extend the western segment of the Independence Greenway over Route 1 with a new bridge (see rendering above), then continue under Interstate 95 with a new shared-use path along Lowell Street.
From there, the trail would continue through the woods just east of I-95 to connect to the existing eastern segment of the Greenway.
The project will also give Lowell Street a road diet by replacing one of its four existing motor vehicle lanes with a new 10-foot-wide shared-use path along the street's southern curb under I-95.
A new crosswalk at the Route 1 off-ramp will provide a connection to the Danvers Rail Trail, on the north side of Lowell Street.
MassDOT aims to have the project fully designed by next January, then begin construction in early 2026.