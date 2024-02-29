Governor’s Transportation Funding Task Force Convenes for Its Inaugural Meeting Thursday

Governor Healey’s newly-created Transportation Funding Task Force, which will make recommendations for a more sustainable long-term source of public revenues for the MBTA and other statewide transportation projects, will meet for the first time Thursday afternoon.

The administration will swear in nominees and host a press availability before an introductory orientation session at 3 p.m. in the board room of the State Transportation Building at 10 Park Plaza, following a meeting of the MBTA board of directors.

In the executive order forming the task force, Gov. Healey directed the group to "review current and projected revenue sources for transportation funding and consider their adequacy to meet long-term transportation funding needs."

The order also noted that "a comprehensive transportation finance plan must include long-term measures to address the critical transportation investment needs and deferred maintenance backlogs facing the Commonwealth."

As of Thursday morning, the administration still had not released a full roster of task force nominees.

The Governor's office did confirm that MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt will chair the task force.

Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz will serve as the group's Vice Chair.

As reported previously, the MBTA needs about $25 billion to attain a full "state of good repair," and the agency's current rate of capital spending – which ranges from $1.5 to $2 billion per year – isn't keeping pace with its aging infrastructure, which require more and more maintenance with each passing year.

Without new revenues, the T also expects growing shortfalls in its day-to-day operations budget. In a recent financial report, MBTA officials predicted that the agency's annual budget deficit could be up to $209 million in 2025, and increase to up to $901 million by 2029.

Finally, the Commonwealth will also need to find a replacement for its gasoline tax revenues, which will dwindle to zero if the Healey administration succeeds in its climate goals.

Massachusetts collected $612 million in fuel taxes in 2023.