Boston Cyclists Union Promotes New 311 Reporting App

Editor's note: this news brief is adapted from a Boston Cyclists' Union press release.

The Boston Cyclists Union and the dashcam.bike app are launching a new One-Tap 311 Reporting tool for Boston as part of National 311 Day.

The dashcam.bike one-tap 311 reporting tool allows anyone with a smartphone to inform their city of the dangers they encounter.

The app posts to Boston's 311 non-emergency line, which allows residents to report issues and generate work orders for municipal employees to fix safety hazards like potholes.

Mandy Wilkens, Boston Cyclists Union’s Communications Manager, expressed hope that people would use the new tool to highlight the need for safe streets in historically underserved neighborhoods beyond the city center.

“While 311 is typically used in higher income neighborhoods where residents have more faith in the city to respond, its use is nearly non-existent where it's needed the most," wrote Wilkens in a press statement.

“In Pittsburgh, we saw a massive impact from our app’s One-Tap 311 Reporting,” said Armin Samii, founder and CEO of dashcam.bike. “Our users have had potholes fixed, signage updated, and even had protected bike lanes installed thanks to their 311 reports. We’re excited to empower another city with this tool.”

A map of all 311 reports filed with this new tool can be viewed at https://dashcam.bike/maps/boston.

Download the dashcam.bike app for Android or iPhone.