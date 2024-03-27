MBTA to Suspend Partial Red Line Service This Weekend

The MBTA will suspend service this Saturday and Sunday (March 30 and 31) on two segments of the Red Line, between Broadway and JFK/UMass stations on the Ashmont Branch and Broadway and North Quincy on the Braintree Branch.

This suspension will take place so that MBTA crews can perform necessary work to advance the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. This bridge was built in 1925 and was last updated in 1975, so this project will replace this bridge to protect its structural integrity and ensure a safer and more reliable Red Line service experience.

Here are some tips to still get around during the Red Line closures:

There will be free and accessible shuttle bus service that will make stops at all of the stations between Broadway and JFK/UMass and Broadway and North Quincy. More information from the MBTA can be found here

The fare gates will be open at Broadway, JFK/UMass, and North Quincy stations, signifying free fare.

Plan extra time in commutes to anticipate longer than normal wait times for trains.

Riders can also find information on service changes via in-station signage, in-station public announcements, at mbta.com/alerts, speaking to Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff on-site, subscribing to T-Alerts or following the MBTA on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts.