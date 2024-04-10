DCR Starts Construction on Waltham-Weston Mass. Central Trail Connection

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has issued a "notice to proceed" for work to begin on a short extension of the Mass. Central Rail Trail at the Weston-Waltham city line.

In a memorandum issued on March 26, DCR authorized a $2.3 million contract with the Kodiak Corporation of Lawrence to build a new segment of shared-use, off-street pathway from the current Mass. Central Rail Trail (MCRT) terminus, at the eastern edge of the Town of Weston to Jones Road in Waltham, just west of Route 128 (see map above).

The project will add about 0.3 miles to the MCRT.

The project will include the rehabilitation of a historic railroad bridge over the Fitchburg Line MBTA tracks, just east of the existing trail's terminus in Weston:

A rendering of the proposed Mass. Central Rail Trail bridge over the MBTA Fitchburg Line. The project proposes to highlight abandoned rail infrastructure, including the "tell-tale" that was intended to warn train crews about overhead obstructions ahead. Courtesy of Mass. DCR.

In a future project, DCR plans for the trail to continue east from Jones Road, over another abandoned railroad bridge over Route 128, to meet the under-construction Waltham segment of the MCRT near Main Street in Waltham.

Although that segment between Jones Road and Main Street in Waltham hasn't been formally constructed for trail use, and isn't accessible for everyone, it is passable for more adventurous trail users on foot or on a gravel bike.

Learn more about the project here: