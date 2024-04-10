DCR Starts Construction on Waltham-Weston Mass. Central Trail Connection

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has issued a "notice to proceed" for work to begin on a short extension of the Mass. Central Rail Trail at the Weston-Waltham city line.
In a memorandum issued on March 26, DCR authorized a $2.3 million contract with the Kodiak Corporation of Lawrence to build a new segment of shared-use, off-street pathway from the current Mass. Central Rail Trail (MCRT) terminus, at the eastern edge of the Town of Weston to Jones Road in Waltham, just west of Route 128 (see map above).
The project will add about 0.3 miles to the MCRT.
The project will include the rehabilitation of a historic railroad bridge over the Fitchburg Line MBTA tracks, just east of the existing trail's terminus in Weston:
Although that segment between Jones Road and Main Street in Waltham hasn't been formally constructed for trail use, and isn't accessible for everyone, it is passable for more adventurous trail users on foot or on a gravel bike.