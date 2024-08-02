T Suspends B Branch Service Along Commonwealth Ave. ‘Til August 11

Starting Friday, MBTA is suspending service on the B branch parts of the Green Line for ten days to repair tracks and address some of the last remaining speed-restricted zones on the Green Line network.

The suspension will end Green Line service from the Boston College station to the Babcock Street Station, from Friday, August 2 until Sunday, August 11.

Shuttles will replace Green Line service from most stops except Packard's Corner, Allston Street, and Griggs Street. At those statins, the T says there are accessibility issues that prevent shuttle buses from picking up passengers safely.

According to a presentation from the MBTA's July board meeting, the work could repair up to 8 speed restrictions on the B branch, and reduce the trip time between Kenmore Square and Boston College by 1.7 minutes.

As with past MBTA service disruptions, Bluebikes is offering 5 free bike unlock codes for non-members to use during the duration of the closure. Enter the code MBTAGREENAUGUST in the Bluebikes app to take advantage of the promotion.