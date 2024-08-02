Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
MBTA

T Suspends B Branch Service Along Commonwealth Ave. ‘Til August 11

3:34 PM EDT on August 2, 2024

A diversion diagram for the Green Line B branch, illustrated as a horizontal line, with Boston College on the left and Kenmore to the right, with an arrow pointing further right labelled "Park St & north". A black dotted line connects stations between Boston College and Babcock St., representing suspended streetcar service. A solid green line, representing active service, connects Babcock St. to Kenmore to the right. Red octagons with white Xs mark the Allston St., Griggs St. and Packards Corner stations where there will be no shuttle service.

A diagram of shuttle services during the MBTA’s August shutdown of the Green Line B branch along Commonwealth Avenue in Allston and Brighton. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Starting Friday, MBTA is suspending service on the B branch parts of the Green Line for ten days to repair tracks and address some of the last remaining speed-restricted zones on the Green Line network.

The suspension will end Green Line service from the Boston College station to the Babcock Street Station, from Friday, August 2 until Sunday, August 11.

Shuttles will replace Green Line service from most stops except Packard's Corner, Allston Street, and Griggs Street. At those statins, the T says there are accessibility issues that prevent shuttle buses from picking up passengers safely.

According to a presentation from the MBTA's July board meeting, the work could repair up to 8 speed restrictions on the B branch, and reduce the trip time between Kenmore Square and Boston College by 1.7 minutes.

As with past MBTA service disruptions, Bluebikes is offering 5 free bike unlock codes for non-members to use during the duration of the closure. Enter the code MBTAGREENAUGUST in the Bluebikes app to take advantage of the promotion.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Slim Down

August 2, 2024
Streetsblog USAElections and Politics

Opinion: Democrats Are Calling Trump and Vance ‘Weird.’ Let’s Do the Same for Car Dependency.

August 2, 2024
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Get Pulled Over

August 1, 2024
See all posts