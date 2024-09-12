Boston’s Open Streets Series Comes to East Boston This Weekend

Boston's open streets program is coming to East Boston this weekend on Meridian and Bennington Streets from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

A lineup of several hundred vendors, performers, and community organizations have signed up to enjoy a mile-long car-free street between Maverick, Central, and Day Squares.

MBTA riders should note that three bus routes that typically use these streets will have detours around the festival route.

The 116 and 117, which typically use Meridian Street between Maverick Square and Chelsea, will instead take Border Street south of Central Square.

Route 120, which usually runs on Bennington and Meridian, will detour onto Chelsea Street between Day Square and the Maverick Blue Line stop.