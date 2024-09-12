Skip to Content
Boston’s Open Streets Series Comes to East Boston This Weekend

4:38 PM EDT on September 12, 2024

A map of East Boston showing the Sept. 15 open streets route, which follows a dogleg from Maverick Sq. in the lower left to Central Sq. in the center-left, then to Day Square in the upper right.

Courtesy of the City of Boston

Boston's open streets program is coming to East Boston this weekend on Meridian and Bennington Streets from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

A lineup of several hundred vendors, performers, and community organizations have signed up to enjoy a mile-long car-free street between Maverick, Central, and Day Squares.

MBTA riders should note that three bus routes that typically use these streets will have detours around the festival route.

The 116 and 117, which typically use Meridian Street between Maverick Square and Chelsea, will instead take Border Street south of Central Square.

Route 120, which usually runs on Bennington and Meridian, will detour onto Chelsea Street between Day Square and the Maverick Blue Line stop.

Read More:

