Bluebikes Celebrates 25 Million Rides With $25 Credits

The following brief is a lightly edited version of a Bluebikes press release.

At some point during the day on Wednesday, someone took the 25-millionth ride on the Bluebikes regional bikesharing system.

Since its launch in summer 2011, the Bluebikes system has expanded to a network of 4,500 bikes and 500 stations across 13 municipalities across eastern Massachusetts.

To celebrate its 25-million-rides milestone, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the title sponsor of Bluebikes, is offering free $25 Bluebikes credits tomorrow only with code BlueCross25 in the Bluebikes app, while supplies last.

To redeem, download the Bluebikes app, choose "Rewards" from the menu next to the search bar, then click "Add promo code."

Additionally, Blue Cross is providing riders with $25 off annual memberships by using code BLUECROSS25AM at checkout through December 31. The goal is to encourage more people to incorporate biking into their daily routines. Both offers are available while supplies last.

"We’re proud of the role Bluebikes has played in promoting healthier, more active lifestyles," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Biking offers both physical and mental health benefits, and we’re committed to ensuring that these benefits are available to all residents, particularly in underserved communities."

Earlier this year, the City of Boston announced plans to add 100 more stations throughout the city to serve the system's growth in ridership.