Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Elections and Politics

Bluebikes and ValleyBike Will Offer Free Rides For Election Day

9:22 AM EST on November 4, 2024

Several people in business suits ride Bluebikes across the bricks of City Hall Plaza under blue skies. Boston's concrete City Hall is visible in the right background.

Mayor Wu (center) joins other city mayors, Boston City Hall staff, and design professionals visiting with the Mayors’ Institute on City Design for a bike ride through City Hall Plaza on October 12, 2023.

The Commonwealth's two biggest bikesharing networks are aiming to make it easier for people to get to the polls – and everywhere else they need to go – for Election Day on Tuesday.

On November 5, both Bluebikes, serving the Boston region, and ValleyBike, which serves the cities of the Connecticut River Valley, will offer free rides.

The Bluebikes system's title sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, will offer unlimited free two-hour classic bike rides for the day.

The promotion will also offer free unlocks for pedal-assist electric Bluebikes, but per-minute charges will still apply on e-bikes.

To redeem your free rides, download the Bluebikes app, choose "Rewards" from the menu next to the search bar, click "Add promo code," then enter "BCBSMAVOTE."

Further west, the newly-relaunched ValleyBike system is offering customers two free rides of up to 30 minutes each between now and the end of the day on Tuesday.

To redeem, use the coupon code BIKETOVOTE in the ValleyBike app.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Make A Plan to Vote in Tuesday’s Election

We've got details on how to look up your polling place and check your registration status.

November 4, 2024
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Monday’s Headlines Raise Taxes to Cut Emissions

November 4, 2024
MBTA

Photos: The MBTA’s New Green Line Train, Arriving 2027

October 30, 2024
See all posts