Bluebikes and ValleyBike Will Offer Free Rides For Election Day

The Commonwealth's two biggest bikesharing networks are aiming to make it easier for people to get to the polls – and everywhere else they need to go – for Election Day on Tuesday.

On November 5, both Bluebikes, serving the Boston region, and ValleyBike, which serves the cities of the Connecticut River Valley, will offer free rides.

The Bluebikes system's title sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, will offer unlimited free two-hour classic bike rides for the day.

The promotion will also offer free unlocks for pedal-assist electric Bluebikes, but per-minute charges will still apply on e-bikes.

To redeem your free rides, download the Bluebikes app, choose "Rewards" from the menu next to the search bar, click "Add promo code," then enter "BCBSMAVOTE."

Further west, the newly-relaunched ValleyBike system is offering customers two free rides of up to 30 minutes each between now and the end of the day on Tuesday.

To redeem, use the coupon code BIKETOVOTE in the ValleyBike app.