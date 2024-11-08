Skip to Content
‘More Than Traffic: Rethinking Crashes, Acknowledging Loss,’ A Nov. 13 Panel Discussion With GBH

Join us at the Boston Public Library on Wednesday, November 13, from 3:30pm - 5:00pm for a discussion on roadway violence and its human impacts.

3:57 PM EST on November 8, 2024

A nighttime image of a ghost bike next to a green bike lane on a multi-lane city street. Superimposed text on a purple background reads "More than traffic: rethinking crashes, acknowledging loss" in the lower left, and "GBH Forum Network" in the upper right

In honor of next week's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, StreetsblogMASS will join in a panel discussion with GBH News reporter Jeremy Siegel next Wednesday at the GBH studio at the Boston Public Library.

We'll be joining other local transportation activists from organizations like MassBike, and a few people who have been personally affected by traffic violence, to discuss the human impact of roadway violence, and how our society talks about and reacts to that violence.

Come join the conversation in person at the GBH studio the Newsfeed Cafe in the Boston Public Library, or watch the Youtube live stream. RSVP here.

