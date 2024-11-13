Find an Event Near You to Commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Traffic Violence

This weekend, the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition will support events across the Commonwealth to honor this year's World Day of Remembrance for victims of traffic crashes.

World Day of Remembrance is an annual international day of mourning when communities gather to remember friends, neighbors, and family members who have been killed by cars and trucks, and to demand safer streets and roadways.

According to MassDOT crash records, nearly 300 people have died on Massachusetts roadways so far in 2024.

There have also been over 24,000 crashes that inflicted some form of injury to at least one victim.

Groups across the state will host these memorials this weekend:

Saturday, November 16

Methuen: World Day of Remembrance memorial,10 a.m. to noon -12pm at the Methuen Rail Trail, 63 Railroad Street

Sunday, November 17

Springfield: WalkBike Springfield and the Holyoke Bike & Pedestrian Committee are hosting an event on the steps of Springfield Central Library on State Street at 1:00 p.m.

Cambridge : Ride for Your Life is a group bike ride starting in Cambridge, MA at 11 a.m. and ending with a rally in Boston at noon. RSVP and get more details here

Worcester: WalkBike Worcester, MassBike, Etel Haxhiaj (District 5 City Councilor), and Robert Bilotta (City Council candidate) are hosting an event at the Worcester Auditorium, 2 Highland Street (Grove St Plaza) at 3 p.m.

Monday, November 18th

Brockton: Brockton Bikes will gather at City Hall Plaza (45 School Street) at 4 p.m., then march to nearby sites where people have lost their lives in crashes. "Bring candles, flashlights, or bike lights to light up the march."

Wednesday, November 20th

Pittsfield: The Community Design Center (429 North Street, Pittsfield) will host a memorial from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 28th