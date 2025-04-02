Transportation for Massachusetts Coalition Holds ‘Day of Action’ On Beacon Hill

On Wednesday morning, dozens of advocates from the Transportation for Massachusetts (T4MA) coalition gathered in the Massachusetts State House to lobby their lawmakers for a better-funded, fairer, and more efficient transportation system.

The T4MA coalition is asking lawmakers to support several bills this session, in addition to supporting adequate funding for the T and regional transit authorities in the state budget.

Bills on the coalition's list of priorities include:

Reggie Ramos speaks at the Transportation for Massachusetts Day of Action in the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

"With this agenda, we can seize opportunities and solve problems," T4MA executive director Reggie Ramos told advocates in introductory remarks on Wednesday morning. "We can connect more places and jobs to public transit, giving young families access to new options in housing and allowing older people to age in their community."

Washington's chaos spooks lawmakers

The desire for more robust public investment in public transit is facing some headwinds from the Trump administration, which is threatening to reduce or eliminate numerous federal programs and impose substantial costs on the Commonwealth.

Even lawmakers who support T4MA's agenda warned that the uncertainty from Washington could create substantial roadblocks for bold policy changes.

"When we start talking about money, we are not on safe ground," Sen. Majority Leader Cynthia Creem told a small group of constituents from Newton and Brookline. "I'm keeping my eyes open. There's a hope that we can make it through this budget cycle without a lot of draconian changes. But... I'm not as optimistic as I was about these kinds of things."

Nevertheless, several lawmakers are thinking about ways for Massachusetts to generate more revenue for transportation programs on its own, and becoming less reliant on Washington.

Sen. Robyn Kennedy of Worcester, for instance, is sponsoring a bill that would authorize tolling on more major state highways – not just the Massachusetts Turnpike.

"As somebody who paid for the privilege, like many others in this room today, of sitting in two hours of traffic on the Mass. Pike this morning – Mass. Pike users have paid our dues for long enough. We need equity in tolling," said Sen. Kennedy.

T4MA coalition member Mimi Ramos of Brockton, who is also the executive director of the New England Community Project, told lawmakers "we'll have your backs" when they take initiative to improve transportation in Massachusetts, no matter what happens in Washington.

"We're in these communities, engaging residents, talking to them about options and opportunities in their community, and also inviting them to step into their power," said Ramos. "But we also need you, and encourage you to step in and use your power, as state legislators."