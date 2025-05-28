Thursday: StreetsblogMASS In Person In Everett

On Thursday evening, the City of Everett and its Active Transportation Advisory Committee will host StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil for the city's monthly Street Level Everett speaker series.

The theme of the talk is "Affordable Transportation and Affordable Housing Need Each Other," and will draw on MilNeil's experience as a transportation reporter and as a public housing commissioner in the city of Portland, Maine.

Date: Thursday, May 29

Time: 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Location: Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Hwy, Everett, MA

The event is free and open to all.

RSVP by visiting https://actionnetwork.org/events/street-level-everett

We hope to meet you there!