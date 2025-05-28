Skip to Content
Thursday: StreetsblogMASS In Person In Everett

8:20 AM EDT on May 28, 2025

On Thursday evening, the City of Everett and its Active Transportation Advisory Committee will host StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil for the city's monthly Street Level Everett speaker series.

The theme of the talk is "Affordable Transportation and Affordable Housing Need Each Other," and will draw on MilNeil's experience as a transportation reporter and as a public housing commissioner in the city of Portland, Maine.

Red, yellow, and black flyer reading "May 29, 6:30-8 pm, Street Level Everett – a speaker series discussing the road to complete streets at Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett; with Christian MilNeil, editor of StreetsblogMASS and Portland ME housing commissioner; Topic: Affordable housing and affordable transportation need each other"

Date: Thursday, May 29
Time: 6:30 – 8:00 PM
Location: Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Hwy, Everett, MA

The event is free and open to all.

RSVP by visiting https://actionnetwork.org/events/street-level-everett

We hope to meet you there!

