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MBTA

The Red Line Is Taking Summer Break July 21-30

The MBTA is suspending Red Line service north of downtown Boston for 10 consecutive days starting on Tuesday, July 21.
11:56 AM EDT on July 20, 2026
A segment of the MBTA subway map showing alternative routes during a partial closure of the Red Line between Alewife (upper left) and Park St (lower right). A dotted line connecting closed Red Line stations indicates bus shuttle service. A purple line indicating Fitchburg Line commuter rail service connects Porter station non-stop to North Station, which is three stops away from Park St. on the Green Line. Also there are numerous dotted yellow lines indicating bus service, including the 87, 88, and 89 from Davis to connections on the Green Line in Somerville, and the 109, which connects Harvard to the Union Sq. Green Line station and to the Sullivan Orange Line station.
A map of service alternatives during the July 21-30 closure of the Red Line north of Park Street station in downtown Boston. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA is suspending Red Line service north of downtown Boston for 10 consecutive days starting on Tuesday, July 21.

The service suspension will let the T complete necessary track work, including replacement of numerous “floating slabs” that support Red Line tracks (the T has produced a slick video explanation that explains what floating slabs are, and why their replacement requires multi-day subway closures) and a full-depth track replacement at Central station.

The T also plans to upgrade its radio and signal systems, renovate power systems, perform inspections, and power-wash its stations during the closure.

Alternative routes

As usual, the T will offer free ADA-accessible shuttle buses to connect all of the closed stations to Park Street in downtown Boston. However, those buses will follow a convoluted route, especially between Alewife and Porter Square, and riders should plan for those bus rides to be considerably slower than the Red Line.

The T estimates that a full trip from Alewife to Park Street will take up to an hour longer on its bus shuttles.

There will also be an “express” shuttle running non-stop between Harvard Square and the South Station bus terminal, via Interstate 90.

The T is also encouraging Red Line riders in Cambridge to consider taking a bus into Somerville to connect to the Green Line an alternative route to Park Street station.

Finally, the Fitchburg Line regional rail service will operate fare-free between Porter and North Station during the 10-day closure.

Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts for up-to-date service information.

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