The Red Line Is Taking Summer Break July 21-30

The MBTA is suspending Red Line service north of downtown Boston for 10 consecutive days starting on Tuesday, July 21.

The service suspension will let the T complete necessary track work, including replacement of numerous “floating slabs” that support Red Line tracks (the T has produced a slick video explanation that explains what floating slabs are, and why their replacement requires multi-day subway closures) and a full-depth track replacement at Central station.

The T also plans to upgrade its radio and signal systems, renovate power systems, perform inspections, and power-wash its stations during the closure.

Alternative routes

As usual, the T will offer free ADA-accessible shuttle buses to connect all of the closed stations to Park Street in downtown Boston. However, those buses will follow a convoluted route, especially between Alewife and Porter Square, and riders should plan for those bus rides to be considerably slower than the Red Line.

The T estimates that a full trip from Alewife to Park Street will take up to an hour longer on its bus shuttles.

There will also be an “express” shuttle running non-stop between Harvard Square and the South Station bus terminal, via Interstate 90.

The T is also encouraging Red Line riders in Cambridge to consider taking a bus into Somerville to connect to the Green Line an alternative route to Park Street station.

Finally, the Fitchburg Line regional rail service will operate fare-free between Porter and North Station during the 10-day closure.

Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts for up-to-date service information.