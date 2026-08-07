Skip to content
Front page

DCR Begins Construction On A New Riverfront Path Connection Near Wellington

Construction is expected to continue through the spring of 2028.
10:41 AM EDT on August 7, 2026
A colored sketch plan of a new bike trail that will run under the Route 28/Wellington Bridge (center, running horizontally through the image). The trail consists of a boardwalk (in brown) that runs over the water and under the bridge, pictured at the left of the image in a wide 'C' shape. The boardwalk connects to a network of pathways on either side of the bridge, pictured as thick grey lines at the top and bottom of the image.
Plans for the new Wellington Underpass shared-use pathway connection in Medford consist of a boardwalk over the Mystic River (left, in brown) and connecting pathways on either side of the Fellsway. Courtesy of MassDOT.

Next Monday, August 10, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and MassDOT will begin construction on a new bicycle and pedestrian underpass under the Wellington Bridge in Medford to fill in a critical missing link in the growing network of shared-use pathways and parklands along the Mystic River.

New buffered bike lanes have been painted on the Fellsway across the Mystic River, just south of Wellington Circle. Flexible-post bollards are expected to be installed soon.
The Wellington Bridge, pictured here in a June 2021 photo, carries the 6-lane Fellsway highway across the Mystic River, just south of Wellington Circle.

The new path will consist of a 14-foot-wide wooden boardwalk that will loop under the Wellington Bridge’s northern abutments in the City of Medford.

The project will also install connecting shared-use pathways to link to existing path networks in Macdonald Park and around the Wellington MBTA station. Planned new curb cuts along the bike lanes on the Fellsway will give bicycle users a more seamless transition between the off-street paths and the on-road bike lanes on the Wellington Bridge.

The DCR warns that construction, which is expected to last until spring 2028, could disrupt access to some of the paths in the area, but that it plans to maintain access for bikes and pedestrians along the Wellington Bridge, which connects Medford and Somerville, and into Macdonald Park.

DCR also recently finished another path connection to the northwest of MacDonald Park, the “Clippership Connector,” which we covered last summer.

When the new Wellington Underpass connection is complete, Medford will have a continuous riverfront shared-use path network that extends from Medford Square all the way to the Wellington Orange Line station at the mouth of the Malden River.

Share via Email Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Comment
Photo of Christian MilNeil
Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

Read More:

Front page

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

DCR

DCR Pilots Car-Free Roads In Blue Hills Reservation This Weekend

August 7, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Daily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Go North, Young Man

August 7, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Housing

Report: Building More Homes Reduces Overall Driving

August 6, 2026
Op-ed

Guest Column: For Privacy Advocates, License Plate Readers Are A Bigger Threat Than Carefully-Regulated Speed Enforcement Cameras

August 5, 2026
MBTA

Your Green Line Station Will Probably Be Closed From Saturday Through August 16

August 5, 2026
See all posts