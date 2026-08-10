Driver Kills 7-Year-Old Victim in Williamstown Crash
There are no sidewalks on the segment of Main Street where the homicide occurred, less than a quarter-mile from the town library.
3:42 PM EDT on August 10, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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