Westfield Breaks Ground On Downtown Traffic-Calming Project
The City of Westfield is installing traffic-calming improvements on one of its most dangerous downtown streets.
9:55 AM EDT on September 22, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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