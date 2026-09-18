After Four Years, FTA Steps Back From Its Oversight of MBTA Safety Issues
The federal government is handing over supervision of MBTA safety programs – including outstanding items from its 2022 safety management inspection – back to the Commonwealth's own rail safety regulators.
4:12 PM EDT on September 18, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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