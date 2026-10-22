This Sunday: ‘Ride For Your Life’ Event Brings Safety Demands to Beacon Hill
Sunday's event will begin at noon in the Boston Common for the ride and the walk, followed by a 1 p.m. rally in the Common.
5:59 PM EDT on October 22, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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