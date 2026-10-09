Boston Will Begin Construction Next Week On Safety Improvements At Scene of Louisa Gag’s Homicide
The City of Boston plans to begin construction next week on safety improvements to the intersection of Tremont, Parker, and Terrace Streets, where a truck driver struck and killed City Hall employee Louisa Gag earlier this summer.
12:11 PM EDT on October 9, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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