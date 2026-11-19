After a long debate, the Boston City Council voted on Wednesday afternoon to eliminate decades-old zoning rules that required new housing in the city to build expensive off-street parking garages to subsidize car ownership.

The proposal still needs final approval from the Boston Zoning Commission, which has final say over revisions to the city’s zoning laws. If enacted, Boston would join Somerville and Cambridge, as well as hundreds of other municipalities nationwide, as cities that no longer require parking in new residential developments.

The proposal only affects residential projects in the city of Boston. Parking mandates for other land uses, like hotels and offices, would remain unchanged.

The proposal’s lead sponsor, District 8 Councilor Sharon Durkan, told her colleagues that the zoning reform was necessary to build more housing in the city, and to make Boston more affordable.

During Wednesday’s debate, Durkan observed that building a single parking space in an underground garage can add over $150,000 to the cost of a building.

The preamble to the zoning petition noted that “removing parking mandates increases the financial viability of smaller, ‘missing middle’ housing projects on constrained parcels, which are currently often denied financing because the cost of required parking exceeds the potential rental income.”

After hours of debate, the Council endorsed the zoning petition in a 9-4 vote (FitzGerald, Flynn, Murphy, and Worrell opposed).

Boston had already limited parking in large developments that are subject to its “Article 80” review process, which effectively bypasses the city’s zoning rules for large projects with over 50,000 square feet of floor area.

But allowing developers to build housing without parking has by no means eliminated off-street parking in new developments. In 2023 alone, Boston approved 69 “Article 80” development plans that, if built, would include enough off-street car storage to bring 8,053 additional cars into the city.