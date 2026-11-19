Boston City Council Votes to End Expensive Off-Street Parking Mandates In Zoning Code
Boston could join Somerville and Cambridge, as well as hundreds of other municipalities nationwide, as cities that no longer mandate parking in new residential developments.
9:09 AM EST on November 19, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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