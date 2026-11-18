Driver Kills Woman Walking Through Rural Outskirts of Essex
A driver struck and killed a woman who had been walking along a state highway on the outskirts of the North Shore village of Essex on Tuesday afternoon.
1:36 PM EST on November 18, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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