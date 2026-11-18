A driver struck and killed a woman who had been walking along a state highway on the outskirts of the North Shore village of Essex on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney’s office, a driver steering a Volvo XC60, a 4,000-pound sport utility vehicle, drove into the victim on John Wise Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, whom authorities are not identifying at this time, was declared dead on the scene.

The homicide occurred near Lanes Road, about half a mile north of Essex village. The surrounding area is dominated by farm fields, but there are several small businesses clustered near Lanes Road, including a home goods store, a landscaping business, and a boat yard.

There are no sidewalks along this section of John Wise Avenue, which is also known as Route 133 and is under the jurisdiction of MassDOT.

The roadway’s posted speed limit is 45 mph. An assailant driving at that speed has an approximate 50 percent chance of killing a pedestrian.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office avoided answering our questions about whether the suspect in the homicide had been arrested or remained at large, or whether the office is pursuing any criminal charges.

In their statement, the District Attorney’s Office said only that the suspect stayed at the scene and “cooperated” with responding police.