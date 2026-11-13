Lawmakers Unveil ‘Louisa Law’ To Regulate Dangerous Drivers and Vehicles
"We're working personally with Louisa’s family, on bills that Louisa herself had worked on. This is a law by and for Louisa," says Emily Stein of the Massachusetts Families for Safe Streets.
7:27 AM EST on November 13, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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