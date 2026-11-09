Green Line Central Tunnel Closed Through Sunday Nov. 15; Still More Closures to Come
The T has closed the central Green Line tunnel for signal work four times in the past year, and MBTA officials say that there will be more shutdowns to come.
12:08 AM EST on November 9, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
Read More:
More from Streetsblog Massachusetts
Minding the Gaps: Boston City Council Gets Updates On City’s Bike Network
On Thursday afternoon, Boston's City Council Committee on Planning, Development, and Transportation held a hearing on truck safety and the status of Boston's citywide plan for a connected network of safe bike routes.
November 9, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Come Heavy or Not at All
The Transport Workers Union takes aim at Amtrak's new policy allowing guns onboard trains.
November 9, 2026
Fairhaven Celebrates Renovations To Its Phoenix Rail Trail
Earlier this fall, the community of Fairhaven gathered for a ribbon-cutting on Main Street for the re-opening of their newly renovated Phoenix Rail Trail, the town's portion of the South Coast Greenway.
November 5, 2026
Family of Louisa Gag to City Council: ‘We Are Counting On You’
"Your public statements, social media posts, and hearing orders have been well-intentioned. But they are not concrete steps that have produced meaningful action towards achieving the city's Vision Zero goals," Emily Gag, Louisa's sister, told the Boston City Council.
November 5, 2026
What It Will Take To Turn the ‘Blue Wave’ Into a Watershed Moment for Transportation Reform
Democrats won big at the ballot box in the midterms. Will they fight for multimodal travelers when they're in office?
November 5, 2026