T Shutting Down the Core of the Green Line For 9 Days, Starting This Weekend
The T will close the central trunk of the Green Line's four branches for 9 days starting Saturday, Sept. 26 in order to continue its replacement of 19th-century signal equipment in the light rail system's tunnels.
11:29 AM EDT on September 25, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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