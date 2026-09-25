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MBTA

T Shutting Down the Core of the Green Line For 9 Days, Starting This Weekend

The T will close the central trunk of the Green Line's four branches for 9 days starting Saturday, Sept. 26 in order to continue its replacement of 19th-century signal equipment in the light rail system's tunnels.
11:29 AM EDT on September 25, 2026
A diagram of the Green Line service during a 9-day shutdown from from Sept. 26 - Oct. 4. The diagram shows that the entire E branch will be closed with no shuttle service from Heath Street to North Station, with a parallel yellow line indicating bus service along the same route on the 39. The C and D branches will be closed west of Kenmore, with shuttles between Kenmore and Back Bay. The B branch will be closed west of Babcock Street with shuttle service indicated as a black dotted line to serve stations between Babcock and Back Bay.
A diagram of Green Line service interruptions and alternatives during the 9-day closure starting Saturday, Sept. 26. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The T will close the central trunk of the Green Line’s four branches for 9 days starting Saturday, Sept. 26 in order to continue its replacement of 19th-century signal equipment in the light rail system’s tunnels.

From Sept. 26 until Oct. 4, the E branch will only operate between North Station and Medford/Tufts; the B branch will only operate Boston College and Babcock Street; and the C and D branches will only operate west of Kenmore Square.

The MBTA says that it plans to continue replacing century-old signal systems inside the Green Line’s central tunnels. The T conducted similar work during another 9-day closure that happened in August

“The old signals currently in use are the same signals that were used when the first electric trolleys in North America were put into service in the late 1800s,” the T explained in a press release.

The T also hopes to accomplish other maintenance work during the closure. Several projects will prepare stations for new “Type 10” light rail trains, which are expected to start arriving on MBTA tracks next year.

To prepare, crews will adjust the Green Line’s electric overheard catenary wires and modify the platform edges at stations in order to provide adequate clearance for the larger new trains.

Alternative routes

During the closure, the T will operate free shuttle buses that will make stops at each B branch station along Commonwealth Avenue between Babcock Street and Kenmore, then continue to Hynes and Back Bay stations for transfers to the Orange Line.

The truncated B, C, and D branches will be fare-free for all stops west of Kenmore.

The T will also add extra bus service to the Route 39, which operates between Forest Hills and Back Bay and runs alongside the E branch tracks north of Heath Street. The 39 will also be fare-free during the closure.

The T won’t offer any shuttle service for any of the downtown stations between Copley and North Station.

Riders accustomed to using any of those stations will need to walk to the nearest Orange Line station instead.

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Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

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