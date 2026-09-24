MBTA Board Meeting Recap: Bus Lane Enforcement Cameras Go Live Next Week
The MBTA's new automated camera enforcement program, which will capture and issue fines to the owners of vehicles caught blocking bus stops and dedicated bus lanes, will go live with a soft launch next Thursday, October 1.
8:15 PM EDT on September 24, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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