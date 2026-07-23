New State Road Funding Bill Includes $200 Million For DCR Parkways and Trail Projects
A new state funding bill for statewide road maintenance projects will include a new $200 million fund for trails and roadways under the control of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).
2:51 PM EDT on July 23, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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DCR | Front page | Legislation | Trails
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