Boston City Councilors File Legislation to Improve Transportation Department Accountability
Councilors also passed a hearing order to discuss a possible new bike network plan, and a resolution that urges "in the strongest terms that the (Wu) administration strengthen its approach to Vision Zero."
7:40 AM EDT on July 24, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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