Family of Louisa Gag to City Council: ‘We Are Counting On You’
"Your public statements, social media posts, and hearing orders have been well-intentioned. But they are not concrete steps that have produced meaningful action towards achieving the city's Vision Zero goals," Emily Gag, Louisa's sister, told the Boston City Council.
7:01 AM EST on November 5, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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