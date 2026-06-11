City Council Cuts $1.4 Million From Boston Transportation Dept. In Last-Minute Budget Debates
City Councilor Sharon Durkan warns that the new budget will "undoubtedly result in layoffs" at the Boston Transportation Department, the agency that plans and designs street safety and transit improvements across the city.
5:06 PM EDT on June 11, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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