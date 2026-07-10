Louisa Gag, Longtime Street Safety Advocate, Identified as Thursday’s Homicide Crash Victim
Family members have identified the victim of Thursday morning's homicide crash near Roxbury Crossing as Louisa Gag, a longtime street safety advocate and transportation planner at Boston's City Hall.
5:51 AM EDT on July 10, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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