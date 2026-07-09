Driver Kills Bicyclist on Tremont Street In Mission Hill
A driver struck and killed a person riding a bicycle on Tremont Street in Mission Hill this morning.
2:04 PM EDT on July 9, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Massachusetts
Thursday’s Headlines Got DOGE’d
The mere mention of "equity" was enough for Sean Duffy to cancel a Biden bike lane program.
July 9, 2026
Report Shows Yet Another Benefit to Congestion Pricing: Faster Emergency Response Times
Ambulances sped up by 6 percent in an arena where seconds can mean the difference between treatment and death.
July 7, 2026
While NYC Warns of Reliability Problems, the T Stays the Course On Electric Buses
"Zero-emission buses are not where they need to be in terms of delivering reliable bus service," warned Jessie Lazarus, the MTA’s head of rolling stock procurement, at a June MTA board meeting.
July 6, 2026
Redesigning the Redesign: The T Tweaks Its Bus Network Plan With 11 New Route Adjustments
Two years into its network-wide redesign of its bus network, the MBTA is responding to rider feedback and making adjustments to a handful of bus routes.
July 3, 2026
Smooth Rides, No Hooliganism: A Review of the MBTA’s World Cup Service
The MBTA this summer has undertaken the daunting task of ferrying tens of thousands of soccer fans — many from abroad, many a bit inebriated — to and from Gillette Stadium for the World Cup.
July 1, 2026