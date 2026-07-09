Driver Kills Bicyclist on Tremont Street In Mission Hill

A driver struck and killed a person riding a bicycle on Tremont Street in Mission Hill this morning.

Police dispatchers reported that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene almost immediately, around 8:20 a.m. A bystander photo provided by a Reddit user (above) and footage from local news stations indicate that the crash occurred on the southbound side of Tremont Street near the intersection of Parker Street, a signalized intersection located one block north of the Roxbury Crossing Orange Line station.

Boston Police have not yet responded to our inquiries for additional detail, including the identities of the victim, the suspect, or other circumstances.

Tremont Street in this area features two lanes for moving vehicle traffic, two unprotected paint-only bike lanes, and two lanes of on-street parking.

The site of Thursday morning’s homicide is located only two blocks away from the intersection of Tremont Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, where another driver struck and killed Diva Helena Pina de Carvalhoa, in December 2024.

In addition to that homicide, MassDOT’s crash database records an additional 20 non-fatal crashes that have occurred on the half-mile segment of Tremont Street from Roxbury Crossing to Brigham Circle since the beginning of 2022.

The City of Boston and the MBTA had been planning to make the nearby segment of Tremont Street south of Roxbury Crossing considerably narrower with a new center-running busway on Tremont and Columbus Avenues.

The scope of that project would have included some traffic-calming improvements to the segment of Tremont Street outside the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station, just one block away from Thursday morning’s homicide crash scene.

Earlier this year, just days before the project was due to go out to bid for construction, Boston’s Acting Chief of Streets, Nick Gove, issued a memorandum to the MBTA requesting major design changes to the project – effectively delaying the work indefinitely.