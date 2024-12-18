Driver Kills Pedestrian Outside Roxbury Crossing T Station

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Tremont Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in Boston, next to the Roxbury Crossing Orange Line station.

Officer Mark Marron, a Boston Police spokesperson, told StreetsblogMASS that the department responded to the crash around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, and the victim – whom they declined to identify – was immediately pronounced dead by emergency medical workers.

The homicide occurred just one block away from the Boston Police Department headquarters on Tremont Street.

Marron said that the department is still "investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident."

In spite of that ongoing investigation, Marron also called the killing an "accident," and added that the suspect "remained on scene and cooperated with investigators."

Marron said that police did not arrest the suspected killer.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office to learn if any charges will be filed, or if an arraignment has been scheduled, but has not yet heard any response from their office.

Tremont Street and Malcolm X Boulevard are both wide multi-lane roadways where drivers frequently exceed the city's 25 mph speed limit. A pair of 100-foot-long crosswalks across Tremont Street connects the Roxbury Crossing Orange Line station and the Southwest Corridor park to major destinations like the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center, Roxbury Community College, and Madison Park Technical High School.

The City of Boston and the MBTA are planning to make Tremont Street considerably narrower next year when they begin construction on a new center-running busway on Tremont and Columbus Avenue.

This story will be updated if new details become available.