While NYC Warns of Reliability Problems, the T Stays the Course On Electric Buses
"Zero-emission buses are not where they need to be in terms of delivering reliable bus service," warned Jessie Lazarus, the MTA’s head of rolling stock procurement, at a June MTA board meeting.
6:27 PM EDT on July 6, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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