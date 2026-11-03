Another Week-Long Green Line Closure Begins Saturday, and There Are Still More to Come

The MBTA is once again shutting down the central core and several branches of the Green Line for a week-long construction project starting on Saturday and extending 9 days through Sunday, Nov. 15.

The closure will let the T tackle two major projects on different parts of the Green Line. One will focus on upgrading the century-old signaling systems in the central Green Line tunnel. The T plans to install miles’ worth of new signal wires, install new signals, junction boxes, and track circuits, and begin testing the new system, according to an MBTA press release.

At the same time, the T is also closing the C branch through Brookline to expedite work on its platform accessibility project, which is showing visible signs of progress. The project is rebuilding Brookline’s Green Line stations with new, accessible boarding platforms, new lighting, wider passenger waiting areas, and new crosswalks.

The T has already closed the Green Line’s central tunnel several times in the past year to conduct similar work, including a 15-day closure last December, a 9-day closure that happened in August, and another closure at the end of September, and a shorter closure last weekend, on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to the T this week to ask how many more of these central tunnel closures riders should expect.

Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokesperson, responded that “upcoming closures in December will be announced within the next few weeks after final details are decided, but there will be a 4-day closure (Friday to Monday) on the Green Line next month to continue the Green Line central tunnel signal upgrades. By the end of this year, we’re also anticipating announcing all scheduled outages for 2027, including remaining Green Line service replacements for the central tunnel work.”

Service alternatives

As in previous closures, bus shuttles will serve most, but not all, of the closed branch stations west of Copley Square on the B and C branches (see map above).

In Back Bay, shuttles will continue past Copley to connect riders to the Back Bay Orange Line station, and allow transfers to the subway and commuter rail.

On the E branch, riders should plan to take the 39 bus along Huntington Avenue, which also ends at Back Bay station. The 39 will operate fare-free during the 9-day closure.

The T will also offer fare-free bus service on the 57, which runs alongside the closed B branch tracks between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner.

The T won’t offer any shuttle service to any of the downtown and Back Bay stations in the core of the Green Line, between Copley and North Station. Riders accustomed to using any of those stations will need to hike to the nearest Orange Line station instead.

Normal Green Line service will operate on the Green Line extension from North Station to Medford/Tufts and Union Square, on the D branch between Kenmore and Riverside, and on the outer B branch between Boston College and Babcock Street.