Another Week-Long Green Line Closure Begins Saturday, and There Are Still More to Come
The T has closed the central Green Line tunnel for signal work four times in the past year, and MBTA officials say that there will be more shutdowns to come.
12:08 PM EST on November 3, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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