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Traffic Calming

Eyes On the Street: DCR Tames Traffic Next to Boston’s Arnold Arboretum

This autumn, workers are putting the finishing touches on a major reconfiguration of Walter Street and Centre Street in West Roxbury, at the western edge of the Arnold Arboretum.
7:30 PM EDT on October 28, 2026
A wide concrete sidewalk divided by an asphalt bike lane lines a multi-lane roadway lined with mature trees and tall street lamps.
A new sidewalk, a protected bike lane, and expanded greenspace line Centre Street (at left) next to the Arnold Arboretum. A Dept. of Conservation construction project has added new bike and pedestrian infrastructure to the area while also shrinking the footprint of the intersection of Walter and Centre Streets to create more parkland.

This autumn, workers are putting the finishing touches on a major reconfiguration of Walter Street and Centre Street in West Roxbury, at the western edge of the Arnold Arboretum.

The project is shrinking the intersection of the two streets and significantly expanding sidewalks in a bid to calm traffic and improve pedestrian safety.

The new design also includes short segments of sidewalk-level protected bike lanes that extend about 100 meters out from each of the intersection’s three legs on Centre and Walter Streets.

A view of a new sidewalk with a sidewalk-level protected bike lane lined with orange construction barrels. A green bike route sign in the foreground at the edge of the sidewalk reads "Centre Street (straight arrow), Arboretum (left arrow)". In the distance is a traffic light with five waiting cars and trucks.
A view of the new protected bike lane on Centre Street near its intersection with Walter Street (the traffic signal in the background). The new sidewalk-level bike lanes extend about 100 meters in each direction from the intersection before transitioning back to painted curbside bike lanes on the rest of Centre Street.

The state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation is managing the project. Centre Street between the Arborway and VFW Parkway is technically a “parkway” under the jurisdiction of the state’s parks agency, even though the parkland is paved under asphalt.

Before construction began, Walter Street met Centre Street in a wide, Y-shaped junction – one that was designed to facilitate high-speed turns from one street to the other. The intersection didn’t have any crosswalks, and there was no sidewalk at all on the southern edge of the intersection.

An animated GIF showing a satellite view of a wide Y-shaped intersection next to a park at right, a large building in upper left, and a parking lot in lower left. The larger street runs diagonally from lower left to the upper edge, with green islands in the middle of the roadway. The smaller roadway comes in from the bottom edge and intersects the large road at a green splitter triangle. The image includes an overlay of black lines labelled "new curbline" which outlines a new, narrower intersection with a basic T-junction replacing the green triangle in the center of the "y". Subsequent frames of the animation show new curblines being built, and the plans for new sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks in a new T-shaped intersection that occupies a much smaller footprint.
A comparison of the old Centre-Walter intersection in West Roxbury with an overlay of the new curblines and sidewalks being built in an intersection reconstruction project. Plans courtesy of the Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation.

Under the intersection’s new configuration, the wide, Y-shaped junction is being replaced with a tighter T-shaped intersection under a new traffic signal. The project will also replace a considerable amount of asphalt with new publicly-accessible parkland at the western edge of the Arnold Arboretum:

A newly-seeded crescent of lawn alongside a recently-constructed sidewalk with a handful of orange construction barrels. To the right are several mature trees with yellow leaves. On the left is a traffic light.
Newly-seeded lawn along the edge of the Arnold Arboretum has replaced what was formerly a wide asphalt right-turn lane from Walter Street onto Centre Street.

With its new sidewalks, crosswalks, and protected bike lanes, the project fills in what had been a significant gap in the neighborhood’s biking and pedestrian network. The intersection had previously lacked any crosswalks; now, bikes and pedestrians will be able to cross the four lanes of Centre Street – a hazardous roadway where drivers frequently ignore the 25 mph speed limit – under the protection of a new traffic signal:

A crosswalk at the edge of a newly-paved intersection. A sign on the traffic light above the junction says "Walter St".
New crosswalks across Centre Street at the Walter Street traffic signal. Until this year, there had been no crosswalks at this location, and a wide gap in the sidewalk network.

According to MassDOT’s IMPACT crash database, this intersection was the site of 10 to 13 crashes each year from 2021 until 2025, and about a third of those crashes inflicted at least one non-fatal injury.

But for 2026 to date, while this project has been under heavy construction, the number of crashes has declined dramatically. As of October 26th, there have only been four crashes recorded at this intersection so far this year, and only one of those crashes caused an injury.

Recorded crashes by year within a 250-foot radius of the Centre-Walter Street intersection in West Roxbury. Construction of the reconfigured intersection began in summer 2025. Source: MassDOT IMPACT crash database.
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Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

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Highways | Protected bike lanes | Street Design | Traffic Calming

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