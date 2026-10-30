Gov. Healey Cuts the Ribbon On Fall River’s Waterfront Highway-to-Boulevard Conversion
On Wednesday, Governor Healey joined dozens of other state and local officials on the Fall River waterfront to cut the ribbon on MassDOT's Route 79/Davol Street highway-to-boulevard conversion project, which tore down an obsolete 20th-century expressway to free up around 20 acres of developable land around the city's new MBTA rail station.
12:14 PM EDT on October 30, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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