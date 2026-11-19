Earlier this month, MassDOT contractors installed a large new bike and pedestrian bridge over Willow Street in Cape Cod, near the Barnstable-Yarmouth town line.

The bridge won’t be opened to traffic until next year at the earliest, but it is one of the most visible milestones for the new 4-mile Cape Cod Rail Trail extension project, currently under construction.

The Cape Cod Rail Trail and other off-street paths in central Cape Cod as of 2026. The dashed line in the center marks the location of a trail extension now under construction.

The project is paving a new connection from the end of the existing Cape Cod Rail Trail, at Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth, to Mary Dunn Road in Barnstable, north of the Cape Cod Airport.

Construction work is wrapping up for the winter, but according to MassDOT’s project database, the project is roughly 66 percent complete after two years of work.

While existing segments of the Cape Cod Rail Trail to the east follow a straight path along the abandoned Old Colony railway, that railroad is still active in Barnstable, where it’s part of the route for the seasonal Cape Flyer passenger rail service.

As a result, planners had to get more creative in finding an alternative trail route that weaves its way through existing public rights-of-way and conservation lands.

Several other plans and projects are in the works to merge these trails into a continuous off-street network that spans the entire Cape, from Woods Hole to Bourne to Provincetown.

Earlier this summer, Cape Cod officials formally opened another 4-mile trail link along Service Road in the town of Sandwich, a few miles to the west.