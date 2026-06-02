Town of Sandwich Opens New 4-Mile Segment In Planned Cross-Cape Pathway
Last Friday, local officials officially cut the ribbon on the new Service Road shared-use pathway in the Cape Cod town of Sandwich – a four-mile trail alongside Service Road that partially fills one of the biggest gaps in the Cape's network of off-street bike and pedestrian trails.
8:52 AM EDT on June 2, 2026
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