Fresh and Less Squeezed on the Orange Line

The MBTA’s first new Orange Line train in decades started carrying passengers this morning after months of delays, to positive reviews and some spontaneous applause from riders:

I rode the new train for 1 stop at lunch and IT WAS GLORIOUS!! Smiles everywhere! Some people clapped once the shock was over. What hope! So ignore the twitter transit trolls. We WILL get through this, #bospoli #mapoli Thanks @spoftak @Steph_Pollack @CharlieBakerMA @CRRCMACorp pic.twitter.com/EIhauY3lh4 — Ed Lyons (@mysteriousrook) August 14, 2019

Caught the newest @MBTA #OrangeLine train on its first revenue run! Bright clean interiors, wider doors, automated announcements… I can’t wait for more to finally go into service. There were a lot of happy faces on this train! #MBTA #NewTrain pic.twitter.com/afVhbPu2ir — Alex Cox (@transitalex) August 14, 2019

We're on the new train. New car smell. More reporters than actual riders. Seats are nubby so you don't slide into neighbors. THE AIR CONDITIONING WORKS #orangeline — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) August 14, 2019

If you’re hoping to catch the new train for your commute home this evening, TransitMatters has published a new website that lets riders see where the new train is using the MBTA’s real-time data.

The new cars feature wider doors, which are expected to reduce dwell times at crowded stations, plus more room for wheelchairs and strollers and automated, easy-to-understand stop announcements and information screens.

The MBTA plans to add more new cars to the Orange Line service every few weeks for the next two to three years, until the line’s entire fleet is replaced and expanded.

In conjunction with the new vehicles, the MBTA is making upgrades to the line’s signals, tracks, and maintenance facilities with the goal of increasing capacity and reducing headways (the amount of time between train arrivals at each station) from 6 minutes to 4.5 minutes by 2022.