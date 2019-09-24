City of Boston Preliminary Elections Are Today

bostonVote

Boston residents are heading to the polls today until 8 p.m. to choose their top candidates for the City Council in the city’s preliminary election.

Today’s top 8 vote-winners among a field of 15 at-large candidates – and the top two vote winners in each district race – will move ahead to compete in the general election on Nov. 5.

Boston residents can find their neighborhood polling locations here.

See where the candidates stand on various sustainable transportation issues by reviewing the candidates’ questionnaires from the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Brattle Street in Harvard Square next to the Out of Town News kiosk, shown in a May 2019 file photograph.

Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian In Harvard Square

By Christian MilNeil |
A woman in her 60s has been pronounced dead after a boom truck driver struck her in the heart of Harvard Square early this morning, according to reports from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Cambridge Police and the Cambridge Fire Department reportedly responded to a crash on […]
Courtesy of Bluebikes

Bluebikes System Approaches Its 10 Millionth Ride

By Christian MilNeil |
Before the end of this week, the Bluebikes bikesharing system, which has been operating since 2011 and has been expanding its reach across the metropolitan area ever since, will celebrate its 10 millionth trip. Though the system has been operating for nearly 9 years, almost a fifth of the system’s historic ridership has occurred this […]