City of Boston Preliminary Elections Are Today

Boston residents are heading to the polls today until 8 p.m. to choose their top candidates for the City Council in the city’s preliminary election.

Today’s top 8 vote-winners among a field of 15 at-large candidates – and the top two vote winners in each district race – will move ahead to compete in the general election on Nov. 5.

Boston residents can find their neighborhood polling locations here.

See where the candidates stand on various sustainable transportation issues by reviewing the candidates’ questionnaires from the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition.