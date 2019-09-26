Kendall Square Is Getting Rid of Another Car Lane

A cyclist enters Cambridge on the protected bike lane at the western end of the Longfellow Bridge in May 2019. Under plans to be implemented this fall, similar improvements will be made for the eastbound lanes of Cambridge's Main Street.
A cyclist enters Cambridge on the protected bike lane at the western end of the Longfellow Bridge in May 2019. Under plans to be implemented this fall, similar improvements will be made for the eastbound lanes of Cambridge's Main Street.

In the midst of a development boom that will bring thousands of new workers and residents into the neighborhood, the City of Cambridge is continuing its policy of accommodating growth by re-allocating street space from private vehicles to cleaner, more efficient modes of transportation with a planned road diet on Main Street between Broadway and the Longfellow Bridge.

The road diet would extend the recent bike and pedestrian improvements that were implemented on the Longfellow Bridge to Boston, where a reconstruction project completed in 2018 widened sidewalks, installed flexpost-protected bike lanes, and removed one westbound travel lane for cars and trucks.

Concomitantly with the bridge project, the City of Cambridge removed a westbound car lane on Main Street to extend the westbound protected bike lane to Third Street in the heart of Kendall Square. But to date, the eastbound lanes of Main Street in Cambridge have remained in their older configuration, with two lanes for cars and trucks and an unprotected bike lane leading to the bridge. But a project expected to be implemented sometime this fall will change that.

“The City has been working closely with MassDOT to make changes to the cross section of Main Street and portions of the Boston-bound side of the Longfellow Bridge,” wrote Najah Casimir, Communications Manager for the City of Cambridge Traffic, Parking and Transportation Department in an email message. “This will remove a travel lane and install a separated bicycle lane starting just beyond the Main Street/Broadway merge, continuing along the rest of Main Street and onto the Longfellow Bridge itself for several hundred feet.”

Casimir says that the changes will be implemented sometime this fall.

A sketch plan of enhancements to the eastbound approach to the Longfellow Bridge in Cambridge illustrates the state's plans to reduce space for motor vehicles in order to add a buffer to the existing bike lane and install raised crosswalks for pedestrians. Courtesy of MassDOT.
A sketch plan of enhancements to the eastbound approach to the Longfellow Bridge in Cambridge illustrates the state’s plans to reduce space for motor vehicles in order to add a buffer to the existing bike lane and install raised crosswalks for pedestrians. Courtesy of MassDOT.
  • A K

    Fantastic news! That stretch of Main St is currently a racetrack for autos and a dropoff zone for Ubers. It’s very unsafe for people on foot and on bikes. Glad the city is doing something about it.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Passengers wait to board the 50 bus to Forest Hills Station on Washington Street in Roslindale. Courtesy of LivableStreets.

LivableStreets: Bus Network Perpetuates Racial Inequality

By Christian MilNeil |
A new report from the LivableStreets Alliance is drawing renewed attention to inequities in the region’s bus network, which forces riders of color to lose significantly more time getting around the region than their white counterparts. The report, titled “64 Hours: Closing the Bus Equity Gap,” calls on the MBTA to aggressively prioritize equity in […]
Brattle Street in Harvard Square next to the Out of Town News kiosk, shown in a May 2019 file photograph.

Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian In Harvard Square

By Christian MilNeil |
A woman in her 60s has been pronounced dead after a boom truck driver struck her in the heart of Harvard Square early this morning, according to reports from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Cambridge Police and the Cambridge Fire Department reportedly responded to a crash on […]