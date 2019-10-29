Road-Raging SUV Driver Arrested For Assault

Robert Scott, 55, of Holbrook allegedly nearly hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk, then exited his vehicle and violently assaulted the victim when he was called out for his irresponsible driving.

Last week, MBTA Transit Police arrested a middle-aged man who allegedly sped through a crosswalk and then exiting his car to violently assault his victim at the MBTA’s Holbrook/Randolph Commuter Rail station.

The driver, identified as Robert Scott, 55, of Holbrook, allegedly sped through a crosswalk and nearly struck the victim, then exited his vehicle and physically assaulted him before fleeing in his vehicle.

According to the unidentified 21 year-old male victim who was walking in a crosswalk on Union Street towards the MBTA station, Scott allegedly sped through his SUV through the crosswalk and nearly struck him during the evening rush hour on October 25. The victim extended his middle finger at the SUV, at which point Scott allegedly delayed his trip in order to pull into the MBTA commuter rail station parking lot and assault the victim.

The victim recorded the SUV’s registration number as the SUV fled the scene, thus allowing MBTA Transit Police to identify Scott as the suspect. Scott was arrested at his residence later that evening and booked at Transit Police headquarters.

